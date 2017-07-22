Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Enduring rough three-game stretch
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two strikeouts in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.
With two hits and eight strikeouts over the last three games, Goldschmidt seems to be pressing of late at the dish, but his sterling track record suggests he'll be able to turn it around before long. Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, they've remained effective as an offensive unit even as their top player has struggled, as Arizona has won two of those three contests while producing 21 runs.
