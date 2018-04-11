Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Finally homers against Giants

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in Arizona's 5-4 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Goldschmidt finally picked up his first long ball of the season and did so in dramatic fashion with a game-tying solo shot off Hunter Strickland in the ninth inning. There's no denying it's been a rough start for the perennial All-Star first baseman and he's still hitting just .158. However, he's managed to walk 11 times to keep his on base percentage at a respectable .360 through the struggles and he's got a triple and three runs scored over his past two games in addition to the homer. When he gets it rolling, few can provide the same type of cross-category production that Goldschmidt offers, so hopefully Tuesday's homer is a sign he's ready to get back to his old tricks.