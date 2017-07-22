Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets day off Saturday
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Daniel Descalso will take over at first base and Chris Iannetta will bat cleanup with Goldschmidt getting the day off. There's no indication of a possible injury for Goldschmidt, so this is likely just a routine rest day after he racked up eight strikeouts in his last three games. Look for Goldschmidt to draw back in for Sunday's series finale against Stephen Strasburg.
