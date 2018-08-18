Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets on base five times
Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, two runs and three walks in Arizona's 9-4 victory over San Diego on Friday.
It was an active day for the first baseman, who reached base in all five of his at-bats thanks to the three free passes and was also able to add his 28th long ball of the season with a first-inning blast off Joey Lucchesi. He got off to a slow start this season, but Goldschmidt's .287/.393/.541 slash line through 460 at-bats looks like the stellar numbers he's become known for throughout his career. If there's anything disappointing about his campaign to this point, it's that he only has five stolen bases after posting no fewer than 18 in any of the past three seasons.
