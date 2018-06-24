Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets rare day off

Goldschmidt will sit for just the third time this season Sunday against the Pirates.

Since his last day off nearly a month ago, Goldschmidt has been on a tear, hitting .386 with a 1.338 OPS and 11 home runs in 22 games. Daniel Descalso will play first base Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories