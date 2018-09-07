Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes deep
Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a double, solo home run, and three runs scored Thursday against the Braves.
Goldschmidt took southpaw Jesse Biddle deep in the ninth inning to tie the game and record his 32nd home run of the season. The performance extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he has managed four multi-hit games. After a slow start in power production this season, Goldschmidt is tied for second in the National League in home runs and OPS (.951).
