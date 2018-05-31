Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes deep in losing effort
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.
Goldschmidt gave Arizona an early 2-0 lead two batters into the first inning, but it ultimately wouldn't hold up. The 30-year-old is still hitting a meager .209 on the season, but it's possible bad luck is factoring in. His .288 BABIP is by no means unreasonably low, but his lowest mark in a full season over his career is .340, so it'd help if that number starts creeping back up closer to his career average.
