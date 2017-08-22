Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hitless in last three games
Goldschmidt went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets in 10 innings.
After opening August with hits in 15 of his first 17 games, during which he compiled 1.186 OPS, Goldschmidt has gone 0-for-11 over his last three contests. It's the longest hitless streak of the season for the MVP candidate, but since he's only struck out twice during that stretch, it appears Goldschmidt is still seeing the ball well. With three games to go in the series against a porous Mets pitching staff, it should be a matter of time before the hits trickle in again for Goldschmidt.
