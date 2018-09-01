Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits 31st homer
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with his 31st home run of the season, a double and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Goldschmidt's two-run shot off Hyun-Jin Ryu extended the first baseman's on-base streak to a career-best and franchise-record 43 consecutive road contests. The 30-year-old has continued to keep himself in the conversation for NL MVP consideration with a huge second half, during which he's slashed .322/.420/.584 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI and 22 runs in 38 contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks 30th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches homer No. 29•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in four•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets on base five times•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Connects on homer No. 27•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers twice vs. Reds•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...