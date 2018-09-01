Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits 31st homer

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with his 31st home run of the season, a double and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt's two-run shot off Hyun-Jin Ryu extended the first baseman's on-base streak to a career-best and franchise-record 43 consecutive road contests. The 30-year-old has continued to keep himself in the conversation for NL MVP consideration with a huge second half, during which he's slashed .322/.420/.584 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI and 22 runs in 38 contests.