Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits two-run home run Tuesday
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
Goldschmidt tagged Angels' closer Blake Parker for a two-run homer -- his 16th of the year -- in the ninth inning to bring the Diamondbacks within one run. Goldschmidt has been on fire of late, hitting .423 with nine homers and 20 RBI in the month of June. Despite the early struggles in the year, Goldschmidt leads all first basemen in runs scored (51) and is tied for second at the position in home runs.
