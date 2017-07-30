Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers, drives in three Saturday

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

The homer was Goldschmidt's first since July 14, ending a 13-game drought for the All-Star. Even with the slight downturn in power in the second half, Goldschmidt is still sitting on a career-best .577 slugging percentage for the season, and has continued to exhibit top-notch plate discipline. He's drawn at least one walk in each of the last seven games and has produced four two-hit efforts during that time, aiding him to a ridiculous .636 on-base percentage.