Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers for first time in May
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mets.
Goldschmidt connected on his fifth home run of the season, this one coming off Steven Matz in the fourth inning. It was his first home run since April 15 and his first extra-base hit since May 8. The majority of his struggles have come at home -- he is slugging .528 for the season on the road, relatively close to the baseline he has set for himself in past seasons. While his sluggish start at home may be related to the humidor, his continued ability to hit well on the road suggest that his skills are still intact and that his results should improve as the season progresses.
