Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers for second time in series Sunday

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

Goldschmidt has been a thorn in the Cubs' side during six matchups this season, contributing five home runs and driving in nine runs to go with four walks. He owns a career-best 1.031 OPS on the campaign and is trending toward a third straight 20-20 campaign, assuming he can record four more steals over the final month and a half of the season.