Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in second straight game

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

With four extra-base hits in his last three games and home runs in back-to-back contests, Goldschmidt finally seems to be waking from his season-long slumber. It's particularly encouraging that Goldschmidt, who entered the series with a meager .100/.341/.133 slash line and a career-worst 26.8 percent strikeout rate, managed to break out at San Francisco's AT&T Park, a notoriously pitcher-friendly venue. Dodger Stadium is certainly no hitter's haven either -- especially with Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw slated to start the next three games for Los Angeles -- but Goldschmidt's strong showing in San Francisco should give fantasy owners confidence in him heading into a trio of tough matchups this weekend.