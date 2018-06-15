Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers Thursday
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Mets.
Goldschmidt struck out three times but those struggles were erased by his 13th home run of the season. The homer was notable because it was only his third of the season at home, and he entered Thursday's game slugging just .280 at Chase Field in 118 at-bats. He now has five home runs in his past 10 games, though four of them came at Coors Field.
