Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers twice vs. Reds

Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over Cincinnati.

Goldschmidt tacked plated two in the sixth inning on a two-run homer, followed by a solo blast to left in the ninth. He finished the weekend having gone 6-for-13 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI, and he owns a .282/.388/.532 batting line through 117 games this season.