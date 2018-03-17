Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: In usual form during spring
Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Dodgers in Cactus League play.
While spring numbers should be taken with a grain of salt for proven commodities like Goldschmidt, his .433 on-base percentage through 11 exhibitions certainly hasn't made fantasy owners regretting their early-round investment in the first baseman. With the humidor in effect at Chase Field in 2018, it's generally expected that Goldschmidt will sacrifice a few home runs from the career-high-tying 36 he smacked a season ago, but he still profiles as an elite commodity at his position even in the most pessimistic projection systems.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Could see more off days in 2018•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Diamondbacks going ahead with humidor•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Steps up in wild-card win•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs homer in Saturday loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Scores three runs Friday•
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...