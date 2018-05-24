Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Knocks sixth homer Wednesday

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Brewers.

Goldschmidt took Brent Suter deep in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1, marking his sixth homer of the season and his second in the last five games. While Wednesday's solo shot was encouraging, it was Goldschmidt's only hit during the Diamondbacks' three-game series in Milwaukee (nine at-bats), a ballpark where he typically mashes (1.288 OPS in 98 career plate appearances at Miller Park heading into Wednesday). He'll look to build off of Wednesday's effort as the Diamondbacks head to Oakland on Friday for a three-game series against the Athletics.