Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches homer in win

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Goldschmidt has now homered in two of his last three games at home after going without a home run in his first 27 games at Chase Field to begin 2018. The 30-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight and seems to be finally getting comfortable at the plate, but he's still not running at all. Goldschmidt has attempted just one stolen base since April 25.