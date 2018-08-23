Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches homer No. 29

Goldschmidt went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

It was a perfect day at the plate for Goldschmidt, as he reached base all four times, led off by his two-run blast in the first inning. The 30-year-old is red-hot entering the stretch run of the season, as he's in the midst of a 14-game hitting streak and is 29-for-70 (.414) with 12 extra-base hits and 14 RBI since the calendar flipped to August.