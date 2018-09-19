Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Manager Torey Lovullo appears to be waving the white flag in regards to the slim chance of his club still making the postseason, as he elected to rest most of Arizona's regulars for the series finale versus Chicago. In Goldschmidt's place, Christian Walker will start at first base.

