Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: On base all five times up Wednesday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, three walks and three runs against the Braves on Wednesday.
He's been an on-base machine lately, drawing eight walks while collecting five hits in 12 at-bats over the last four games. Goldy is also in the midst of an 11-game homer drought, though, and over his last 27 contests, he's hit an uncharacteristically weak .255 with only three homers while striking out at an increased clip. It's quite conceivable that these last few games are indicating a turnaround in progress, though; it's hard not to believe in Goldschmidt at this point.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base three times in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Enduring rough three-game stretch•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws four walks Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Plates only Arizona run Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches 21st homer Friday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...