Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: On base all five times up Wednesday

Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, three walks and three runs against the Braves on Wednesday.

He's been an on-base machine lately, drawing eight walks while collecting five hits in 12 at-bats over the last four games. Goldy is also in the midst of an 11-game homer drought, though, and over his last 27 contests, he's hit an uncharacteristically weak .255 with only three homers while striking out at an increased clip. It's quite conceivable that these last few games are indicating a turnaround in progress, though; it's hard not to believe in Goldschmidt at this point.