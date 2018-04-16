Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Power binge continues Sunday

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers had the game well in hand when Goldschmidt took Clayton Kershaw deep in the top of the seventh inning, but the long ball -- the first baseman's fourth in five games -- was another encouraging sight for fantasy owners following Goldschmidt's poor first week of the season. In addition to tapping into more power of late, Goldschmidt's strikeout rate has also started to stabilize, offering hope that he'll be able to raise his .241 average closer to his .298 career mark in the weeks to come. One lingering area of concern for Goldschmidt, however, is his lack of involvement on the basepaths to date. He hasn't attempted a steal through the Diamondbacks' first 15 games, a surprising development after he recorded no fewer than 18 stolen bases in any of the past three seasons.