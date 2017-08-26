Play

Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Powers team to victory Friday

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

The three-run third-inning jack was the deciding play in the series opener and gave Goldschmidt 101 RBI for the season, good for third place in the National League. The home run was also his 30th of the year, making Goldschmidt the first player in Diamondbacks history to turn in three seasons of 30 long balls and 100 RBI.

