Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Produces third straight two-hit game

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

With one home run since the All-Star break and none in his last 11 starts, Goldschmidt hasn't lived up to his billing as the team's top power threat, but fortunately for the Diamondbacks, recent addition J.D. Martinez, who hit a grand slam Thursday, has picked up the slack. Goldschmidt has at least remained a pillar in batting average and on-base percentage for fantasy owners, as he's now put together three consecutive two-hit performances and five straight games with at least one walk.