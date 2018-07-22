Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Production slows down
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 6-5 loss to the Rockies.
Goldschmidt's production has tailed off of late, as the All-Star first baseman has scored just once and hasn't driven in any runs over his last six games while striking out 10 times over that stretch. The rough patch is likely little more than a blip on the radar for Goldschmidt, who bounced back from a more extended slump in the spring to deliver a massive June.
