Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Racking up free passes

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a double, three walks and two runs Monday in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings.

It's already the second three-walk game for Goldschmidt this season, boosting his on-base percentage to a lofty .450. Unfortunately for owners in traditional 5x5 formats, the double Goldschmidt notched was his first hit of the season, limiting him to just a .083 average thus far. There's little reason to think that Goldschmidt will be in store for a major downturn from the .297 mark he posted in the category a season ago, but his 1-for-12 start to the campaign is undoubtedly frustrating for those who invested a first-round pick into the 30-year-old.