Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base five times
Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a home run, a single, two runs and three walks in Friday's victory over the Braves.
Goldschmidt got things started early with a solo shot in the first inning, and he ended up reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. He now has a homer in back-to-back games, and he has collected at least one hit in his last eight games. Goldschmidt continues to showcase that he's one of the best hitters in the game, and Friday's effort boosted his slash line to .300/.403/.561 on the season.
