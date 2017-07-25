Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base three times in win
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-2 win over the Braves.
While it was a productive night for Goldschmidt from a real-life standpoint in that he reached base three times, those in standard 5x5 leagues haven't reaped many benefits from the first baseman's patient eye at the plate. Goldschmidt has racked up nine walks in his last seven games, but has mustered only four hits in 21 at-bats to go with three runs and three RBI during that span. There's no reason to bench him in any season-long league, but Goldschmidt might not make for as attractive of a DFS lineup cornerstone until he starts piling up the base knocks again.
