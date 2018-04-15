Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base three times

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt enjoyed a productive performance Saturday, with the main damage coming on a two-run home run off left-hander Rich Hill in the third inning. He is breaking out of a slow start to the season with three home runs in his past four games. His value is still a bit muddled due to the humidor at Chase Field, but there is no doubt that he remains one of the best fantasy options at first base.

