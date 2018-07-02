Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Records 18th home run
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run Sunday against the Giants.
Goldschmidt took Pierce Johnson deep in the seventh inning to record his 18th home run of the season. He's in the midst of a small slump across his last 10 games -- he's gone 10-for-39 -- but has remained productive recording two home runs, six runs scored and five RBI. After much consternation due to his early season struggles at the dish, Goldschmidt's slugging percentage and OPS are approaching his career baselines thanks to a scorching month of June.
