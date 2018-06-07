Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Records four hits

Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored Wednesday against the Giants.

Goldschmidt continued to show signs of life at the plate and has now recorded seven hits in his past 11 at-bats, including four extra-base hits. He's still hitting just .233/.344/.429 for the season, but he has seen his average rise from .201 to .233 over his past ten games. While it'd be an overreaction to say Goldschmidt is approaching his form of past seasons, this recent stretch is a positive sign that his performance will improve as the season progresses.