Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Records two RBI in win Friday

Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Friday's win over Oakland.

Goldschmidt hit a two-run triple off starter Sean Manaea in the fourth, and later slashed a double off reliever Ryan Dull in the ninth. Goldschmidt has had a miserable May, hitting just .123 with five RBI against 29 strikeouts. Goldschmidt has a career OPS of .919 but this year is sitting at a career-worst .714. It stands to reason that he'll turn it around eventually, but it's taking a lot longer than expected.