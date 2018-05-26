Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Records two RBI in win Friday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Friday's win over Oakland.
Goldschmidt hit a two-run triple off starter Sean Manaea in the fourth, and later slashed a double off reliever Ryan Dull in the ninth. Goldschmidt has had a miserable May, hitting just .123 with five RBI against 29 strikeouts. Goldschmidt has a career OPS of .919 but this year is sitting at a career-worst .714. It stands to reason that he'll turn it around eventually, but it's taking a lot longer than expected.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Knocks sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers for first time in May•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Strikes out four times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Sputtering offensively at home•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stuck in offensive rut•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Takes seat Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.