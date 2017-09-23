Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Scores three runs Friday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs in Friday's 13-11 win over the Marlins.
Goldschmidt mustered only one multi-hit performance through his first 13 games of September, but he's now turned in back-to-back two-hit efforts to bring his batting average above the Mendoza Line for the month. Even when Goldschmidt isn't piling up the hits, he's always capable of scoring plenty of runs for fantasy owners thanks to his patient eye at the plate. In the midst of what's been a disappointing month, Goldschmidt is still running an excellent 9.2 percent walk rate.
