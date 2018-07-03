Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Singles four times in loss
Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.
Goldschmidt tallied nearly half of his team's nine hits on the night, with all going for singles except David Peralta's fourth-inning triple. The first baseman has fallen into a slight power outage of late with only three extra-base knocks in his last eight starts, but he's at least pacified fantasy owners with a .367 average over that span. Goldschmidt's season batting average has climbed 76 points since May 23, moving from .198 all the way to .274.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Records 18th home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Picks up three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets rare day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs 17th homer Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits two-run home run Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs 15th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...