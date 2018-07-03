Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Singles four times in loss

Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

Goldschmidt tallied nearly half of his team's nine hits on the night, with all going for singles except David Peralta's fourth-inning triple. The first baseman has fallen into a slight power outage of late with only three extra-base knocks in his last eight starts, but he's at least pacified fantasy owners with a .367 average over that span. Goldschmidt's season batting average has climbed 76 points since May 23, moving from .198 all the way to .274.