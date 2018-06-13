Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Sixth multi-hit effort in seven games

Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with two walks and two runs Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 13-8 win over the Pirates.

With six multi-hit outings in his past seven starts, Goldschmidt's batting average has climbed 48 points to a palatable .258. That's still well below his marks from each of the past six seasons, but the recent form he has shown at the plate offers optimism that more positive regression in the category could be coming for the first baseman. With several of the Arizona bats around him in the order also heating up, Goldschmidt has also collected 11 RBI and has scored 11 times over that seven-game stretch.