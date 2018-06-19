Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs 15th homer
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-4 win over the Angels.
It's the eighth home run of the month for Goldschmidt, who is slashing .426/.506/.897 across 17 appearances in June. Despite his magnificent production the past two weeks, Goldschmidt's season OPS (.895) -- though still impressive -- would rank as his worst mark of any of the past six years. An elevated strikeout rate (28.8%) and the deflated offensive environment at Chase Field following the installation of a humidor have hindered Goldschmidt, but even with those handicaps, he's still performing at a level close to what fantasy owners probably expected heading into the campaign.
