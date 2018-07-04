Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Smashes three-run homer

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt tagged starter Jack Flaherty for a three-run shot -- his 19th homer of the year -- in the fifth inning to put the Diamondbacks up by two. It was Goldschmidt's second home run in three games, and the first baseman has now brought his slash line to .277/.385/.538 on the season. By the end of May Goldschmidt was hitting .209/.326/.393 with seven home runs, so he's made remarkable strides to bring himself back into productive form. He's now tied with Milwaukee's Jose Aguilar for most home runs among MLB first basemen, while his 58 runs lead all others at the position.

