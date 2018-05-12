Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Sputtering offensively at home

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Nationals.

Goldschmidt's performance Friday represented one of his better ones of late, illustrating the extent of his slump since the calendar flipped his May. Through the Diamondbacks' first 10 games this month, Goldschmidt is slashing just .079/.205/.105, dropping his season OPS to a career-worst .738 OPS. The installation of the humidor at Chase Field this season was expected to result in some decline in Goldschmidt's power production, but the park effects have been perhaps even more pronounced than anticipated. The first baseman has yet to record a home run in 21 games at home, with his .569 OPS at Chase Field representing a 341-point dropoff from his mark on the road.