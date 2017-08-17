Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot In Houston
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Astros.
Goldschmidt's eighth-inning blast cut his team's deficit to two, but the hosts promptly responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to put the contest out of reach. The 29-year-old first baseman has strengthened his NL MVP bid with four home runs in his last eight games, giving him 29 on the year.
