Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot with three-hit performance

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Goldschmidt had nowhere to go but down following his three-homer, six-RBI performance in Thursday's rain-soaked win over the Cubs, but he still did his best in Friday's series opener to return value for those who invested in him in DFS contests. The MVP candidate had initially struggled to find his form at the plate in the first few games out of the All-Star break, but it's safe to say he's remembered how to mash again. He's gone 17-for-34 at the plate and has compiled an absurd 1.561 OPS over his last 10 games.