Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Steps up in wild-card win
Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies in the National League wild-card game.
Goldschmidt vaulted the Diamondbacks to an early lead with a long ball in his first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the first inning, giving him just his third home run in the team's last 19 games. The first baseman closed September with a whimper, but the Diamondbacks will need the MVP candidate to be at his best beginning Friday, when his team will face Cy Young contender Clayton Kershaw as it kicks off its divisional series with the Dodgers.
