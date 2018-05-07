Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stuck in offensive rut

Goldschmidt went hitless across four at-bats in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over the Astros on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games to maintain the National League's top record, but Goldschmidt hasn't been much of a factor in any of those contests. He's recorded just three hits in 34 at-bats over that span, dropping his average to a career-low .225. Goldschmidt's elevated strikeout rate (31.5 percent) remains the primary culprit behind the depressed average, so until he displays improved contact skills, the first baseman will likely struggle to meet his preseason projections.