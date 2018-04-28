Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Takes seat Saturday
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com described it as a day off for Goldschmidt, his first of the season. Goldschmidt is striking out at an elevated clip so far in 2018 (28.4 percent), but he's hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games, bringing his slash up closer to what we would expect from the five-time All-Star. It's worth noting that all four of his home runs so far have come on the road.
