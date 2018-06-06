Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Ties season high with three hits
Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Giants.
The three knocks tied Goldschmidt's season high and give the first baseman multi-hit performances in three of his last 10 appearances. He's slashing .308/.386/.564 over that stretch while striking out in 22.7 percent of his plate appearances, more than seven points lower than his season rate. It amounts to progress for Goldschmidt amid a down season, but it's still fairly troubling that the 30-year-old has delivered the bulk of his production on the road rather than at Chase Field. Likely due in some part to the humidor that was installed in Arizona this spring, Goldschmidt is hitting just .169/.326/.274 at home for the campaign.
