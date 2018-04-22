Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Two more extra-base hits Saturday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a triple, double, run and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 6-2 victory over the Padres on Saturday.
With two more strikeouts Saturday, Goldschmidt's rate is up to 28.7 percent for the season, which is 6.5 points above his career rate. While the poor contact is a little worrisome, Goldschmidt hasn't seen his offensive profile take a major turn for the worse, as his .402 on-base percentage and .557 slugging percentage are roughly in line with his marks from last season.
