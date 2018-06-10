Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Two more home runs

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.

Goldschmidt got hold of a solo home run in the first inning and followed that up with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, both coming off Chad Bettis. The home runs marked his 11th and 12th of the season, half of which have come in his past 10 games. While his four home runs in two games against the Rockies are undoubtedly aided by Coors Field, Goldschmidt continues to provide optimism that he will break out of his season long slump as he entered Saturday's game hitting .388/.444/.796 across the last 15 days.