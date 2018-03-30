Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Walks three times in opener

Goldschmidt went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Goldschmidt's season debut wasn't an especially helpful one for fantasy owners outside of leagues that count on-base percentage, but the three walks at least suggest the first baseman is seeing the ball well coming out of spring training. Though the installation of a humidor at Chase Field this season could inhibit Goldschmidt's power output to some extent, the 30-year-old is still expected to finish among the top fantasy producers at his position thanks to his above-average contributions across all five major fantasy categories.