Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Walks three times

Goldschmidt went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The three free passes matched a season high for Goldschmidt, who was also walked three times on two occasions early in the campaign. He's now reached base in 13 consecutive games, submitting a gaudy 13:10 BB:K over that stretch. While Goldschmidt's on-base (.388) and slugging (.519) percentages are comparable to his recent seasons, the first baseman's stolen-base production has lagged more than anticipated. He's notched just four steals in seven attempts in 2018 after recording 21, 32 and 18 thefts over the last three seasons.