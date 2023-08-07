Sewald (3-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record an out in the ninth inning against the Twins on Sunday.

Sewald had a nightmare outing in just his second appearance since being acquired by the Diamondbacks. Max Kepler led off the ninth with a home run to tie up the game. Sewald then walked Jorge Polanco before Matt Wallner crushed a fastball to walk it off for the Twins. It was a dramatic meltdown for Sewald who had given up just one run over his last 10 appearances, but he'll remain the closer unless his struggles persist across multiple outings.